There has been a run of family and community potlucks lately so I decided to share what I toted along. Squares of any kind are received well and don’t take too much time to make. These recipes can also be changed up to use favorite ingredients or those you have on hand.

For example, the ingredients for antipasto squares can accommodate your preferred fillings between a flaky crust of homemade or store-bought pizza dough, puff pastry, or crescent roll dough. The spinach-feta squares can be made with any combination of cheese and finely chopped steamed or sauteed vegetables, such as leafy greens or broccoli. The blondies can be switched up with firm pears and a dash of cardamon.

Experiment with what you have on hand and make up something new!

Antipasto Squares

2 (8-ounce) cans refrigerated crescent rolls (8 count) or 2 cans crescent dough sheet

4 ounces each, thinly sliced: salami, Swiss cheese, pepperoni, American cheese, ham, provolone cheese

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

12-ounce jar sliced roasted red bell peppers, drained

1 (2¼ ounce) can sliced black olives, drained

1 egg yolk, beaten

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly oil a 13-by-9-inch pan.

If using crescent rolls, unroll 1 can of dough into 1 large rectangle; press into bottom and 3/4 inch up sides of pan, firmly pressing perforations to seal. If using dough sheets, press in bottom and 3/4 inch up sides of pan.

Layer meat and cheese in order listed over dough. In a small bowl, beat 2 eggs and seasonings with a whisk until well-blended. Pour over meat and cheese layers. Layer roasted peppers and olives over top.

Place dough over top of layered ingredients. Pinch edges (and perforations) to seal. Brush beaten egg yolk on dough. Cover with foil.

Bake 30 minutes. Remove foil; bake 15 to 20 minutes longer or until golden brown. Cool 15 minutes before serving. Cut into six rows by four rows to yield 24 mini squares.

Spinach Feta Squares

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 cup onion, finely diced

10 ounces fresh baby spinach, roughly chopped, or two 10-ounce packages thawed frozen spinach with liquid squeezed out

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, or 2 teaspoons dried dill

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup butter, melted

4 ounces shredded mozzarella

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray a medium baking dish with olive oil.

In a large frying pan, heat 1 teaspoon oil on medium heat. Cook onions until soft, for 2 minutes. Add half the spinach and sauté until mostly wilted, season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove to a colander to drain and pat dry with paper towels to remove excess liquid. Add remaining oil to the pan and repeat the process with the remaining spinach.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Mix in milk, eggs and butter. Fold in spinach mixture, dill, mozzarella and feta until just combined. Transfer to baking dish and spread evenly. Sprinkle with Parmesan and bake for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes. Yield: 1 dozen squares

Apple-Maple Blondies

1 1/3 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 large eggs at room temperature

2 cups flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3 large (3 cups) apples, peeled and chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, letting ends extend up the sides.

In a large bowl, beat brown sugar, melted butter, syrup and vanilla until blended. Beat in eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt and baking soda; gradually beat into brown sugar mixture. Stir in apples (batter will be thick).

Transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs, 25-30 minutes.

Pour glaze over warm blondies. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Yield: 2 dozen squares

Maple Glaze

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat; stir in syrup and brown sugar. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until slightly thickened, 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

