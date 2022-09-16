Gray announces outstanding volunteers

The Durgin family, who recently sold 147 acres on Libby Hill to the Royal River Conservation Trust to help create the new Thayer Brook Preserve, was the recipient of this year’s Landowner Appreciation Award, given in recognition by the town to celebrate volunteers who are the backbone of the community.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Galen Morrison, a former fire chief who is now president of the Gray Historical Society.

Mary Sweeney Underwood, who started the Nordic walking group, painted several birdhouses for the community birdhouse project and is a member of the Recreation Committee, was named the Spirit of America Award winner. The Evelyn Morrill Durgin Award goes to Gail Cote, who was essential in coordinating the Wild Blueberry Festival.

The Organization of the Year is the GNG ATV Club, whose members pick up trash on community clean-up days and work to make Gray trails safer.

Robert Coleman and Al Schaeffer, who helped the Open Space Committee shape the Open Space Plan, were given the Volunteer of the Year award and the Open Space Committee, which recently completed the document that serves as a road map for preserving open space in Gray, was named the town’s Committee of the Year.

Terrifying trivia time

Cultural icon Stephen King celebrates his 75th birthday this month, and to honor the milestone for Maine’s favorite literary superstar, the Gray Public Library will host a Stephen King-themed trivia event Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1:30 p.m.

Think you’re a true King fan? Do you know what breed of dog Cujo is? Where King went to college? Which of his novels are not set in Maine? Come test your knowledge and snack on horrifying hors d’oeuvres while competing in five rounds. Thanks to the support of the Gray Public Library Association, there will be excellently eerie King-themed prizes for first-, second- and third-place winners.

The event is free, open to the public and suitable for teens and adults. Attendees are welcome to play individually or in teams of up to five people; contact the library to sign up.

Media night: See TV

Gray’s first-ever Community Media Night will be offered Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m., when broadcast media professional Randy Visser will explain how residents can use the public access platform offered by Gray Community Television.

Attendees also will hear about the history of community TV, important GCTV policy information and how to create and sponsor content for the channel. The event is hosted by Gray Public Library in coordination with the town of Gray Communications and Information Department and Standing Oak Media.

GCTV is a “community-based public, educational and governmental video portal operated by the town, and serves to entertain, disseminate information, ensure freedom of speech, and improve quality of life while connecting the citizens of Gray,” according to graymaine.org/communications, where more information can be found.

Movie time

The schedule of movies being screened at Gray Public Library is as follows: Saturday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m., “Lightyear,” (2022), PG; Tuesday, Sept 20, 2 p.m., “Elvis,” (2022), PG-13; Friday, Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m., “The Shining,” (1980), R; Saturday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m., “Elvis.”

