We will be voting for Gov. Mills and not only because she has accomplished so much for Mainers, but also for her willingness to work in a bipartisan way. She can disagree without being disagreeable.

And for the first time in Maine history, thanks to her, the state is fully funding its share of public education so our property taxes won’t be hit as hard. She guided us safely through COVID-19, achieving recognition as the second best in the country last spring.

With the power of our votes, we can reelect our Democratic governor and continue Maine on the path of climate change protection, universal pre-K, preservation of women’s rights, support for broadband and low unemployment.

Please vote absentee; call your town hall and ask for a ballot or Google it and complete the application online. This way, you can vote no matter what may happen on Election Day!

Margaret Leitch Copeland

Bath

