Are people on the road becoming more aggressive and violent? Lately, it seems like during the simple act of driving, I am encountering more and more people driving too fast and too aggressively.
I do the speed limit and follow the rules of the road but find that more and more drivers are riding my bumper and shouting vulgar comments at me when stopped at a traffic light.
There are more and more car accidents these days, all mostly attributed to this aggressive driving and speeding.
Whatever happened to people driving according to the laws and not in a rush to get to their destinations?
I urge all drivers to return to sanity and safety on the road.
Michael Dumas
Lewiston
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.