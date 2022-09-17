Are people on the road becoming more aggressive and violent? Lately, it seems like during the simple act of driving, I am encountering more and more people driving too fast and too aggressively.

I do the speed limit and follow the rules of the road but find that more and more drivers are riding my bumper and shouting vulgar comments at me when stopped at a traffic light.

There are more and more car accidents these days, all mostly attributed to this aggressive driving and speeding.

Whatever happened to people driving according to the laws and not in a rush to get to their destinations?

I urge all drivers to return to sanity and safety on the road.

Michael Dumas

Lewiston

