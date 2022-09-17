I had the good fortune Sunday of attending a gathering sponsored by Defend Our Health to honor and celebrate the hard work of Maine legislators and other leaders who were able to pass critical legislation this year to manage the PFAS contamination of Maine farmlands; to ensure that the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik has clean drinking water, and to address other chemicals in our environment that are a threat to the health of Mainers.

To those who believe that what happens at the State House doesn’t matter – that it’s all politics – you’re wrong. Decisions are made every day in Augusta that impact your life.

Today was a reminder, as well, that who occupies the Blaine House matters. Democrat Janet Mills brings a “can do” attitude to the job of governor that invites everyone to participate in solving problems that impact the people and this state that she clearly loves.

Naomi Mayer

Portland

