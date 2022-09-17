Abduction is defined as the taking of an individual by force or fraud. And abducting people across state lines is a serious federal crime. It’s been reported that the migrants who recently ended up in Martha’s Vineyard were lied to about their destination (a number of them told NPR that they were informed they were going to Boston); hence, fraud. And Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has claimed responsibility for this.
Let’s all hope that in the near future, DeSantis will be visited by a couple of FBI agents and they will have a meaningful discussion about his possibly criminal behavior.
John Gundersdorf
Falmouth
