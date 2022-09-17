We are pleased to support the candidacy of Democrat Kendra Williams for Maine Senate in District 33 (Alfred, Lebanon, Sanford, Springvale and Waterboro).

While we are not eligible to vote in her district, it is important to share how strongly we feel about the need to elect people of her character and broad experience. We have known and worked with Kendra in various capacities over the past 20 years as fellow members of a cottage association in Rangeley. Consensus building is one of the most important attributes very much needed in public office today. Kendra gets five stars in this category!

She can thoroughly distill all issues from both sides and can strongly advocate for the right, fair and honest recommendations and solutions.

We strongly encourage all who are registered to vote in Senate District 33 to vote for Kendra Williams. You will not be disappointed.

Jeff and Linda Gray

Yarmouth

