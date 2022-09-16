Bonny Eagle Middle School explores outdoor learning

Educators at Bonny Eagle Middle School used a $1,500 grant from the Maine Environmental Education Association to fund a variety of outdoor learning tools and supplies to increase outdoor learning and expand offerings that started during the pandemic.

The MEEA is an organization that supports building environmental awareness and expanding environmental education in Maine.

Teachers have found that not only did outdoor learning prove to benefit students’ physical health, but they also noticed increased engagement in activities, improved attendance, positive academic learning outcomes, teamwork and decreased stress.

“It is a gift to be able to utilize these spaces without parting from specific learning and curriculum goals,” BEMS teacher Erin Hullinger said.

The transition during the pandemic gave schools the opportunity to reimagine the learning environment and explore new methods of educating young people, according to a press release from MEEA. To support this transition, MEEA has distributed up to $200,000 of funding for outdoor learning in 160 Maine schools across all 16 counties.

Last year, MEEA contributed $1,500 to educators for projects that included garden/greenhouse, outdoor recreation, science exploration, art outdoors, curriculum and professional development, snowshoes, and birding.

The MEEA continues to offer funding for outdoor learning programs this fall. To apply for a mini-grant, visit meeassociation.org. To donate, contact [email protected]

Thirsty Thursdays

The Outpost Bar and Grill on 380 Pequawket Trail kicked off its live acoustic music series on Sept. 15, but don’t worry if you missed it. There are plenty of chances to see local musicians perform every Thursday this month from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a night out on the town filled with music, food, and drinks, a perfect time to spend with friends and family.

