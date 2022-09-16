BOWDOIN – ﻿James “Cubby” Stewart, 59, of Westbrook, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. He was born in Portland on August 5, 1963 to Robert L. and Coralie H.(Guimond) Stewart. James was educated through Portland schools and attended Deering High.

After high school, James enlisted in the US Army where he served his country until his honorable discharge. During his working years, James was an auto mechanic and spent the remainder of his career at Nelson Properties, where he specialized in landscaping and property management until his last days. James was a handyman and put his all into everything he did. If something needed to be fixed, “Cubby” was the man to call. His big heart and desire to help shined through everything he did. From working in his vegetable garden, to enjoying long rides on his Harley Davidson, James was a truly passionate person and loving friend to all.

James leaves behind his son Andrew Walsh and wife Natasha of Naples; as well as his three grandchildren Ethan, Eric, and Tegan. He is also survived by his lifelong partner of of 20 years, Annette Orne. James also leaves behind his sister Cynthia D’Ascanio, husband David and his two nieces Adrienne Schreder and husband Darren, as well Jennifer Dee and husband Christopher. James was predeceased by his parents.

James was a loving, devoted, and hardworking father, son, and brother. He will be dearly missed by all.

Per his prior request, there will be no visitation or memorial services held at this time. If you would like to leave a message for the family in their online guestbook, please do so at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Lisbon Falls, ME 04252, 207-353-4951.

