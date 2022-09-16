Robert Lawrence Kelleher 1924 – 2022 SEMINOLE, Fla. – Robert “Bob” Lawrence Kelleher died peacefully on July 3, 2022, at the age of 97 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Bob was born in Randolph, Mass., the son of John and Mary Etta (Visall) Kelleher. He had one sister, Virginia, who died in 2020. Bob graduated first in his class in high school, at 16 years old, and graduated first in his engineering school class at Yale, attending on an accelerated schedule while in the Navy during WWII. Bob went on to radar school at Harvard before serving on an aircraft carrier as the radar officer. After the war, Bob got his master’s degree from MIT and had a lifelong career in the aviation and defense technology industries. Bob and his wife Eileen made Northport, Long Island NY their home. Bob loved to sail. He was a longtime member of Northport Yacht Club and served as Race Committee Chairman for many years. Bob and Eileen moved to Brunswick, Maine in 2004. After Eileen’s death in 2013, Bob moved to a retirement community in Seminole, Fla. Bob is survived by his children, Maura Kelleher, Brenda Kelleher of Harpswell, Maine and her son, John Banta; Michael Kelleher and his wife Denise of Berlin, Md. and their children Anna Kelleher and Ben Kelleher; and Brian Kelleher and his wife Marne of Treasure Island, Fla. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at St Charles Borromeo Catholic church, 132 McKeen St, Brunswick, ME 04011 at 11 a.m.

