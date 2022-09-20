Alicia M. Cote 1943 – 2022 BOWDOIN – Alicia M. Cote, of 11 Cote Woods Lane, died on Sept. 8, 2022, at Maine Medical Center at the age of 78. She was born Nov. 26, 1943, in Brunswick, daughter of Perley J. and Louise McPherson. She attended Bowdoinham School, then graduated from Brunswick High School class of 1961. On Sept. 11, 1965, she married Neil H. Cote of Bowdoinham. Besides being a mother and homemaker, she worked for Coffin and Freeport Schools, Bowdoin College, Brunswick Tax Office, Dept. of Human Services, Topsham Public Works, TDI, Harry C. Crooker & Sons, Clint Cote Forestry, and Cote Construction. She enjoyed all type of crafts, knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She liked walking, gardening, reading, spending time with family and friends. She had a great love of snowmobiling, ATVing, boating, bus trips and just a general love of life. She was an active member of the Bowdoin Flurry Flyers Snowmobile Club and the Outdoor Explorers ATV Club. Besides her husband, she is survived by her three sons, Clint and his wife, Jennifer, Jeff and his wife, Raylene and John and wife, Laura, all of Bowdoin; a sister, Royalene Dyer and husband, Stanley of Brunswick; two granddaughters, Shawnee and Naomi Cote, two grandsons, Zachary and Adam Cote; nieces and nephews. Interment will be in the Litchfield Plains Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

