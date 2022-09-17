ACTON – Norman E. Allaire, 84, of Acton, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

He was born in Biddeford on September 28, 1937, a son of Hormisdas and Merilda (Gosselin) Allaire. He was educated from Biddeford schools.

Norman was from the generation of hard work. He was employed by Pepperell Manufacturing Company in Biddeford for over 40 years.

Norman was devoted to his family. He enjoyed all the special occasions the family spent together. Norman never missed any of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. He was a loyal fan of the New England sports teams, especially the Patriots but also followed many local and other professional teams. He was an avid bowler and golfer and coached pee wee football in his younger days.

On all the important days in our lives and the regular ones too, he will be always in our hearts and on our minds. He will be deeply missed by many.

He was predeceased by six siblings, Jeanne, Laurette, Rachel, Beatrice, Theresa and Claire.

He is survived by three children, Debra Ouellette, Todd Allaire and Pamela Hall and husband David; seven grandchildren, Cameron, Gabriel, Brandon, Matthew, Jeremy, Lindsey and Nathaniel; and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Carmen Duross; and several nieces and nephews.

﻿Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Norman’s memorial page, leave an online condolence or watch his family memorial video please go to http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

