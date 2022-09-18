GORHAM – Alan “Al” George Joslin passed away on Sept. 9, 2022 in the arms of his family. He was born on what he always called “the worst day for a birthday”, Christmas Eve, 1944, to Raymond and Barbara (Fritcher) Joslin in Springfield, Mass.
Al was in the Air Force during the Vietnam War; he then started a 31-year career with Delta Airlines. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and a lover of anything college football.
Al was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Ray, and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Bush.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy; son, Christopher and wife Katharine, daughter Ryanne and her wife, Kristi Grand; his grandchildren Trenton Torain, Emily Kluckowski, Caedon Perriman, Jaeda Perriman, Tycho Joslin, Cole Joslin; his great-grandsons Roial and Kingstin Brandon; and many nieces and nephews whom he adored.
Per Al’s request, there will be no formal service. There will be an intimate get together at a later date.
To share a memory of Al or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.
In lieu of flowers, Al asked that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
