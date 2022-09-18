WINDHAM – Thomas Lee Curlew, Sr. “Tom”, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 after a four-year struggle with lung cancer.

Tom was born on Jan. 14, 1948 to Alice and George Curlew in Portland. He grew up in Scarborough with six siblings and graduated from Scarborough High School.

Tom worked for several years for H.P. Hood Ice Cream before working for Fairchild Semiconductor where he worked for 35 years. Upon his retirement he worked part-time for Hannaford Supermarket before working for the Scarborough School Department.﻿

Tom was very gifted with his hands as he built his own home in Windham. He could fix most anything mechanical. He was always willing to help his children and siblings whenever they needed a hand. In his younger days he enjoyed fishing and later woodworking. He also volunteered for several years at Wayside Soup Kitchen.

Tom is survived by his children Christopher Curlew (who he raised as his own), Kevin Curlew and Jessica Curlew; grandchildren Thomas L. Curlew III, Joshua Curlew, Madison Labbe; his siblings Marion Curlew Nielsen, sister-in-law, Jacqueline Grenier Curlew, Ruth Curlew Marshall and her husband Brian, John Curlew and his wife Sandra; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; child, Thomas L. Jr.; brothers George, Richard and Frederick.

Graveside services will be private with family only and held at South Gorham Cemetery on Burnham Road, in South Gorham.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Maine Cancer Society or Wayside Soup Kitchen

135 Walton St.,

Portland, ME 04103

