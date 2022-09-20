SOUTHINGTON, Conn. – Gloria Y. Cavalier, 75, of Southington, Conn. passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gloria was born on June 12, 1947, in Biddeford, Maine to the late Paul and Theresa (Dallaire) Masse. Gloria graduated from Saint Joseph’s High School in 1965. Following high school, she attended a two-year business school in Portland, Maine. She later returned to school and obtained an associate degree from Tunxis Community College in 1987.

She spent the majority of her career as the office manager for the Smith-Renaud Company in Cheshire, Conn.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Cavalier) Mozzer and husband Ben of Southington, her son, Chris Cavalier and his wife Heidi of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; and three cherished grandchildren, Connor and Brayden Mozzer and Sophia Cavalier. She is also survived by two sisters, Diane Lachance and husband Norman, Lynn Hodge and husband Peter and one brother, Steve Masse and wife Sue; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends including Susan Riccio of Southington and Jo-Ann Gobeil of Biddeford, Maine.

Gloria’s children and grandchildren were the loves of her life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and never missed her grandsons’ baseball games. She also enjoyed returning to Maine to spend time with friends and family.

A celebration of her life will be held for family on a later date in her hometown of Biddeford, Maine.