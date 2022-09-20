GORHAM – Janet M. Steeves, 94, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, died of complications from dementia on the morning of Sept. 12, 2022, at Gorham House in Gorham, where she lived her final four years.

Janet (Jeannette) was born in Jackman on May 7, 1928, the third daughter of Ralph and Lucille Gagnon. She graduated from Biddeford High School in 1946 and later became a freshman at SUNY Oswego, NY, in 1967 but discontinued studies after a move to Kingston, Jamaica, in 1968. After many subsequent moves, she returned to college at Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, and obtained a B.A. in 1985 (the first in her family to do so). She was interested in learning and was an inspiration to her only son Michael.

She was married for 60 years to Merle V. Steeves, the love of her life. This was proven early on by the fact that although she was deathly afraid of heights, she was willing to ride the Old Orchard Beach roller coaster while courting with Merle in 1947. His employment in the construction industry with Stone and Webster Engineering Corp. led to her residence in 13 states where she made many friends. Through the years she kept in touch with nearly all of them.

She was gifted with superb hand skills. Although her youthful ambition to follow her aunt Germaine as a concert pianist came to naught, she became a gourmet cook and baker instead (a family benefit). It also seemed that anything that could be sewed, she sewed. Her last project of four years was a Baltimore Album quilt made by hand. She generously bestowed much of her work on others. She also had a bit of a mischievous streak and sometimes acted in comedy skits with her sister Cheryl and brother-in-law Steve Squiers. She was the only person we knew who kept a “flasher” raincoat for the more risqué skits! But her main traits were kindness, patience, honesty, generosity and hard work. She was also a second mother to many, always remembering birthdays and special occasions. Jeannette had the ability to win over nearly any dog – when she got a guard Doberman in Jamaica, she turned the somewhat high-strung dog into a cream puff. She also had an interest in painting and joined a group of wonderful people studying under Maine artist Sarah Knock. She and her friends continued to meet monthly to paint and learn from each other. She was active in St. Anne Catholic Church and volunteered at the Preble Street Food Pantry, Portland. She had a sweet tooth and was a great fan of Beal’s Ice Cream in Gorham. Her last words to her son were something like “Did you come from Beal’s?”

She was preceded in death by her husband Merle, sister Simone Gilbert, sister Lillian Colby and brother Allen Gagnon. She is survived by her son Michael M. Steeves, daughter-in-law Brenda H. Steeves; sisters Isabelle Lewis, Patricia Grant, Cheryl Squiers and brothers Ralph Gagnon, Jr. and James Gagnon. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews including those from the Steeves family, both in the US and Canada.

The family thanks the kind staff of Gorham House and Beacon Hospice Care for their excellent service.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anne’s in Gorham on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the church. To express condolences, or to participate in Janet’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

