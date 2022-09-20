SCARBOROUGH – John H. Galt, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. He was born in Montreal, Canada on June 25, 1945.
John served his country in the US Navy and he later worked as the Manager at Data General for several years. John was also an active member of the Elks Lodge and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Galt; as well as his two daughters, Tracy Hustus and Laura Galt.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in his memory can be made to:
Maine Veterans’ Home
290 US Route One
Scarborough, ME 04074
