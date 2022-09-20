PALM CITY, Fla. – Meryl Lee Baumann, 80, of Palm City, Fla. and Gray, Maine, passed away on 17 September 2022 in Falmouth, Maine surrounded by her loving family.

Meryl had a remarkable and full 11 years since her diagnosis with cancer and was supported and buoyed throughout by an amazing group of close friends and her family. She was always ready for any adventure, even when she was not feeling well during treatments. Her rallying cries including “I’m not dead yet” were known to many; and she was a favorite at her cancer treatments where she wore socks that said “F cancer” and her shirt that read “Chemo sucks”. The nurses would tape pictures of olives to her chemo infusion because she would joke about the infusion being vodka. Meryl sure loved a good happy hour.

﻿Meryl was born to parents Martha Price and Irving Price, on 11 October 1941 in the Bronx, NY. Meryl went on to study Education at Hunter College and then Hofstra University and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Reading. Her initial position was as a reading specialist in Long Beach, NY where she met her lifetime partner, Erwin who was also a teacher. Meryl and Erwin were married in 1964 and bought their first house in Smithtown, NY, where together they raised two children, Michael and Michelle. Meryl and Erwin both taught on Long Island for the rest of their careers, and Meryl rose from reading specialist in the Elementary school to become Principal for the Elementary School. She ended her career with a short stint as Assistant Superintendent for the Middle Country School District retiring in 1997.

﻿Meryl had a full and active life enjoying travel around the world, golf, tennis, swimming, and spending time with cherished family and friends. Meryl was a strong woman mentally and physically, winning tennis and golf tournaments well into her 70’s despite having bilateral shoulder replacements in her 30’s. She loved travel with her husband of 58 years and would reminisce on their favorite trips like their Galapagos Islands trip where they spent hours snorkeling and exploring. Meryl spent the last summer of her life in one of her favorite places on Little Sebago Lake in Maine, where she and Erwin would stay from June until October every year for the last 20 years.

Meryl is survived by her husband of 58 years, Erwin Baumann; her daughter and son-in-aw, Michelle and Stephen Cheatham, her son and daughter-in-law, Michael Baumann and Laura Schwindt; her four grandchildren Sarah Baumann, Emily Maxwell and husband Alex, Jake Baumann and partner Mary Johnson, Jon Cheatham and wife Caitlyn. She is also survived by her sister Fran Gerstner and nephews Mark and Scott Gerstner and their families.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Maine Medical Center in Meryl’s memory at

http://www.mmc.org/donate

