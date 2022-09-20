GORHAM – Eleanor Mae Douglass, 99, of Gorham went to be with the Lord on Sept. 6, 2022.

Eleanor was born on May 30, 1923, to Vernie and Cynthia Gregory and raised in North Sebago where she attended local schools, graduating from Potter Academy in 1941. She graduated from Gorham State Teachers College with a degree in teaching in 1947.

Eleanor was married to Arthur Douglass for 49 years. They lived in California before settling in Gorham, where they raised their family. She loved to bake and was known for her molasses cookies and jelly rolls. Other hobbies included knitting, photography, snowshoeing, hiking and camping, and traveling to Prince Edward Island with her brother Donald. She also had a great fondness for flowers and gardening, and the family pets.

While Arthur was a patient at the Maine Veteran Home, she began to volunteer, which she continued after his passing. She was a member of the Second Parish Orthodox Presbyterian Church of Portland.

Eleanor was predeceased by her parents; brothers John (who gave his life in WWII), Elroy, Donald and her loving husband. She is survived by her children: daughter Donna Lee Borger and husband Richard of Idaho, sons Edward Douglass and wife Kathleen of Sebago, John Douglass and wife Peggy of Gorham and James Douglass of Sebago; her grandchildren Monica, Sarah, Scott, Jeffrey, Leah, Kimberly, and Kristopher; and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the Inn at Village Square for taking care of our beloved Eleanor over the last three and a half years, where she loved to paint, play BINGO and other activities.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and funeral service Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at Dolby Blais Segee in Gorham. Following the service, burial will be at Babb Cemetery in Sebago.

