NORTH WATERBORO – Paul J. Kalesnick, 66, passed away Sept. 13, 2022, after a courageous battle with Cancer. He was born in Portland on July 20, 1956, the son of Helen and Arthur Kalesnick.

He attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1974. On August 6, 1983, he married the love of his life and proudest accomplishment Catherine Shriver. They shared 39 beautiful years together.

Paul spent his life working hard as a machinist and quality engineer up until the day he passed. He was very particular with his work and was a true craftsman. Always making sure his family was well taken care of.

Paul enjoyed boat rides on the lake, nights watching jeopardy, early mornings drinking coffee watching the birds, and most importantly spending time with his beloved family. Paul loved everything about this planet and truly saw the unmatched beauty in it every day.

Paul was predeceased by his mother and father Helen and Arthur; and brothers Michael and William Kalesnick.

He is survived by his beloved wife Catherine Shriver; his children, daughter Jade Kalesnick and son Kalvin Kalesnick and his wife Sarah; his sisters Susan Gallant and Joan Black and brothers John and Arthur; along with his three grandchildren he loved dearly Khloe, Kami, and Kyland.

Paul will be remembered for his gentle and kind soul. The simplest things in life brought him joy and he had an uncanny ability to find happiness in all life’s moments. He will be deeply missed.

