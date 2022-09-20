BIDDEFORD – On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, Sharon J. Cameron, a loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 63 at her residence in Biddeford. Born Feb. 22, 1959, in Chicago, Ill., she was raised by her mother and adopted father, Claude and Dorothy Hagedorn Lacroix.

Sharon worked as a postal clerk in Portland and Scarborough for many years, retiring in 2009. She had a love of science fiction, both in books and film. She especially loved the Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien and the Outlander series and hoped to visit some of the landmarks from Outlander when she returned to Scotland on a trip she was planning with her daughter and sister.

Sharon had always shared her interest in travel with her family, taking annual summer road trips to explore the United States. She made sure to include historical sites to share her love of history with her children, creating scrapbooks of family photos to keep the memories alive for the future.

Sharon was best known for storytelling and generous spirit. She collected the stories from her adventures; whether a trip, a concert, or meeting someone new, and she loved sharing her experiences with new and old friends.

Sharon is survived by her husband of over 42 years, Paul Cameron Sr. of Biddeford; their three children, Christopher Cameron of Dover, N.H., Paul Cameron Jr. of Hampton, N.H., and Cara Cameron of Lisbon; along with a brother, Michael Lacroix of Waterboro, a sister, Susanne Langlo of Brandon, Fla.; and two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Ciara Cameron.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.

“Hark now, hear the sailors cry | Smell the sea and feel the sky | Let your soul and spirit fly | Into the Mystic” Van Morrison, “Into the Mystic”

The family suggests

that contributions in

her memory be made to

a local animal rescue

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous