WESTBROOK – Leonard Vanus Price, 92, residing in Westbrook, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, from natural causes. Leonard (Lenny), born on Sept. 9, 1930, grew up in North Carolina and served in Korea with the Army during the war.

At the age of 20, he married Mary Martin, and went on to have five sons. Lenny lived a full life, often enjoying camping, fishing, woodworking, and gardening. During his more than 50 years in Maine he worked for E.A. Burns Fencing for 35 years and then retired. Recognizing his desire to continue working, he joined Gorham Fence seasonally in 1992 before completely retiring in 1996.

﻿He is survived by his wife, Mary Martin Price; five children, Robert and his wife, Sharon Price, of Casco, Wayne, and his wife Gail Price of Westbrook, Lewis and his wife Diane Price of Gorham, Steven Price and Gail Poirier of Buxton, and Edward and his wife Melissa Price of West Baldwin; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Lenny will be loved and missed by us all.

﻿Visitation will be held at Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook on Sept. 23, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service starting at 10:30 a.m. followed by brief committal prayers at Woodlawn Cemetery on Stroudwater St., Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Lenny’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

