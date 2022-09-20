WEDNESDAY

Sixth annual public dinner catered by Moe’s Original Bar-B-Q, including pulled pork and BBQ sauce, baked beans, potato salad, cucumber/tomato salad, and cornbread. 5 p.m. on Wednesday at First Congregational Church of Scarborough, at 167 Black Point Road. This year’s event will again be take-out only. Vehicles will be directed inside the church parking lot. Cost is $14, cash only, payable on site. Meals will be handed to occupants in their vehicles. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until food runs out. This is a fundraiser sponsored by the church’s Men’s Fellowship.

FRIDAY

Souper Supper, including soup, breads, salad, desserts and beverages, served at table. 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free. Masks requested except when seated.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, featuring baked pea beans, red hot dogs, casseroles, salads, bread, desserts, cold drinks and hot coffee. 5 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Gray, at the Parish House, 5 Brown St. Cost is $10. Seating is limited and reservations are required by 2 p.m. Wednesday. Contact Carol at 650-9093 and leave your name, phone number, and how many in your party. Venue is handicap-accessible.

Take-home bean hole supper, pick-up from 4 to 5 p.m. at Blue Point Congregational Church 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. $8 to $30. Advance orders only. Must be placed by Wednesday by completing an online order form at bluepointchurch.org or calling 883-6540 and leave your name, phone number and number of orders wanted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: