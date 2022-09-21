The Dogfish Bar & Grille, a popular restaurant and music venue on Free Street, is closing for an indefinite period beginning Friday.

The restaurant’s management announced the closing on its Facebook page last week, citing “roadblocks” in its way. The venue is located just off Congress Square, which has been the site of construction road closures since spring as part of a project to redesign the square and the adjacent park. The posting on Facebook did not say when or where the business might reopen, only that it will be “closing until further notice.”

“This was not an easy decision and there have been ‘Roadblocks’ in our way, but there is always hope that we will reopen again and if we do, we will welcome everyone. Arms wide open. Ready to serve the wonderful people of Portland, our family, always and forever,” the post read.

Dogfish, which has been in business for more than 20 years, will be hosting its “finale” open mic night Wednesday, featuring Griffin Sherry, lead singer of the recently disbanded Ghost of Paul Revere, who got his start at a Dogfish open mic night more than a decade ago. Dogfish will also host a trivia night Thursday and a closing night party on Friday featuring music by Travis James Humphrey.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: