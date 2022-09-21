Residents are invited to meet the candidates running to represent parts of Gray in the Maine House and Maine Senate at an in-person forum scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex at 24 Main St.

The candidates invited to participate are Republican Amy Arata and independent Anne Gass, running to represent House District 104; Democrat Annie Graham and Republican David Reed, for House District 105; and Democrat Teresa Pierce and Republican Jennifer White, vying for the seat in Senate District 25.

Residents are encouraged to submit questions to the candidates via email to [email protected] before the event.

The forum will also be available through Zoom and will be broadcast live on Gray Community Television. It will be replayed on GCTV regularly until the election, and posted to Gray’s Facebook page. GCTV can be viewed through the town’s website, on cable channel 2, or on smart devices via the Cablecast Screenweave app.

