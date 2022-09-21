Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 9/27 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop CEHS
Thur. 9/29 6 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee Zoom
Scarborough
Tues. 9/27 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 9/28 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 9/28 6 p.m. Scarborough Housing Alliance Town Hall/Zoom
South Portland
Mon. 9/26 5 p.m. Transit Advisory Committee Cash Corner FS
Tues. 9/27 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop Zoom
Tues. 9/27 6:30 p.m. City Council Workshop City Hall/Zoom
Wed. 9/28 6 p.m. South Portland Housing Authority Zoom
Wed. 9/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board City Hall/Zoom
