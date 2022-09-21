Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  9/27  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop  CEHS

Thur.  9/29  6 p.m.  School Board Building Oversight Committee  Zoom

Scarborough

Tues.  9/27  9 a.m.  Senior Advisory Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  9/28  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  9/28  6 p.m.  Scarborough Housing Alliance  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Mon.  9/26  5 p.m.  Transit Advisory Committee  Cash Corner FS

Tues.  9/27  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop  Zoom

Tues.  9/27  6:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop  City Hall/Zoom

Wed.  9/28  6 p.m.  South Portland Housing Authority  Zoom

Wed.  9/28  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  City Hall/Zoom

