NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. Patricia Ellen Nelson, 64, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2022 in her home of New Port Richey, Fla.

Born Dec. 18, 1957 to John and Leah Nelson of South Portland, Patty spent all but the last five years in her hometown. Graduating from South Portland High School in 1976, Patty went on to hold several bookkeeping positions for local companies, Data General and Fleming Corp.

She also owned a consignment shop in Albany, N.H. where she moved to be closer to her big brother, Jay, and spend time caring for her beloved nephew, Bryce.

In her younger days, Patty loved cruising Casco Bay and Sebago Lake with her many friends on her powerboat, The Patty Wagon.

Patty was a caregiver to many of her eight uncles and had many friends, new and old. Her most special was Wayne Clark, who was her best friend for 15 years.

Patty is survived by her brother, John H. Nelson, Jr. and his wife, Tracy Nelson, of Peaks Island and her sister, Sharon Nelson and her wife, Holly Nelson, of Buxton.

She was predeceased by her parents John H. Sr. and Leah Nelson of South Portland; and her nephew, Bryce P. Nelson of Brownfield.

A graveside service will take place at Tory Hill Cemetery, Buxton, on Friday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Gulfside Hospice

Zephyrhills, Fla.

