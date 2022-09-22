SACO – Shirley “Sheree” L. Parent, of Saco, died peacefully on Sept. 17, 2022 at The Landing at Saco Bay. She was born June 4, 1943 in Houlton to Forest and Regina Brewer. On July 8, 1961, she married the love of her life, Richard C. Parent, in Hartford, Conn. Together, they operated Parent’s Cleaning Service and later established Seabreeze Cleaning Supplies. They were happily married for 56 years.

She enjoyed square dancing, Bible studies, and participating in church activities, as well as playing cribbage, exploring Mackworth Island, and vacationing in Florida. She took great pride in maintaining a clean and happy home for her family.

Sheree was predeceased by her mother, Regina S. Brewer; husband, Richard C. Parent; sister, Sandra Lemay, brother, Horace Brewer; and nephew, Christopher Brewer.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne L. Vance and her husband, Ron, of Saco, son, Scott R. Parent and his wife, Robin L. Poirier, of Saco; grandchildren Joshua A. Vance and his partner, Elizabeth Bowe, of Rockport, Jacqueline D. Golojuch and her husband Zachary Golojuch, of Saco, Sheldon R. Parent of Saco, Stephanie J. Pennell of Boston, and Grace A. Poirier of Saco. She is also survived by one great-grandson, Colson R. Golojuch; and six nieces and nephews, Lisa, Tabitha, Rebekka, Victor, Joseph, and Kristine.

Memorial services will be held Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at Saco Bay Community Church (146 Ferry Rd., Saco). Inurnment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

The Hope Memorial Chapel is respectfully handling Mrs. Parent’s arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.