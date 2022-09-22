Frederick A. Alexander Sr. 1947 – 2022 BATH – Frederick A. Alexander Sr., 75, of North Street passed away at his home with his loving family at his side on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. He was born in Portland on Feb. 14, 1947, a son of Kenneth Paul and Verna Elizabeth (Anderson) Alexander. In 1965 he graduated from Portland High School. Fred entered the U.S. Marines serving two tours in Vietnam. He married Jane Seymour. He was a manager at Denny’s in Westbrook. He was a service manager at many car dealerships. On March 15, 1985, he married Deborah Merry. He was employed as a meat cutter at the Commissary in Topsham. Fred was a member of the Small Point Baptist Church in Phippsburg. He enjoyed photography and playing chess. He was predeceased by two sisters, Elaine O’Connell, and Geraldine Barlow. Fred is survived by his wife, Deborah J. Alexander of Bath; two sons, Frederick A. Alexander Jr. and Christopher J. Alexander, both of Michigan, two daughters, Jennifer Alexander of New York and Pamela Alexander of Maine, one stepson, Jason Merry of Lisbon, one stepdaughter, Tia Merry-Flagg and her husband, Shawn of Bath; two brothers, John L. Alexander of Yulee, Fla. and David C. Alexander and his wife, Myrna of Augusta, one sister, Jane B. Ward and her husband, Al of South Portland; nine grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Small Point Baptist Church in Phippsburg. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Bath at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to the Small Point Baptist Church 1754 Main Rd. Phippsburg, ME 04562

