SOUTH PORTLAND – Carol A. Sullivan, 77, passed away on Sept. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Carol was born on Dec. 30, 1944, in Portland, the daughter of the late Merton and Mary Eleanor (Curry) Leighton. She grew up on Munjoy Hill and graduated from Portland High School in 1961.

Carol married Mark G. Sullivan Jr. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Sept. 10, 1966 and they recently celebrated 56 loving years together. She enjoyed working in the medical field, first as an x-ray technician and then at Intermed in billing until her retirement.

She was an active member of St. John the Evangelist in South Portland where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She volunteered at Ronald McDonald House in Portland where she supported families with children needing hospital care.

Most importantly, she had three children and four grandchildren that she adored and doted on. Family was everything to her. She will be remembered as a woman who was kind to everyone and she will be sadly missed.

She was predeceased by her stepfather, Merton Hibbard; and a brother, Edward Leighton and wife, Sandra.

She is survived by her husband, Mark G. Sullivan Jr., of South Portland; children Kathy Thompson of Cumberland, Sheri Truax and spouse, Brian, of Virginia, Steve Sullivan of South Portland; brother, John Leighton and wife, Helen, of Scarborough; grandchildren Kaitlyn and Ryan Thompson, and Charlotte and Mason Truax.

Visiting hours celebrating Carol’s life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be held in the chapel on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Donations may be made in Carol’s memory to

Ronald McDonald House,

250 Brackett St.,

Portland, ME 04102; or

American Diabetes Association,

P.O. Box 7023,

Merrifield, VA 22116-7023

