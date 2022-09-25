ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — George Springer homered twice, Alejandro Kirk and Teoscar Hernández also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday to gain a four-game split.

Toronto (86-67) opened a two-game lead over Tampa Bay (84-69) for the top AL wild-card spot with nine games left. Seattle (83-68) also was two games back, pending its game at Kansas City later Sunday.

Toronto allowed 20 runs in losing the first two games, but limited Tampa Bay to a total of two runs in winning the final two.

Ross Stripling (9-4) allowed one run and six hits in five innings. Zach Pop, Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards and Yusei Kikuchi combimed to give up one hit over four innings.

Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan (12-7), who was pulled in the fifth inning of his previous start because of neck tightness, gave up four runs and six hits, including a career-high three homers, over five innings.

GUARDIANS 10, RANGERS 4: Five of rookie Steven Kwan’s career-high five RBI came on his first career grand slam in the eighth inning, and Aaron Civale allowed two runs on three hits in five innings as visiting Cleveland clinched the AL Central title.

Advertisement

The Guardians were assured of the division title about 15 minutes before their game ended when the second-place Chicago White Sox lost to Detroit.

TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 1: Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but Chicago’s bullpen got tagged and the Whie Sox were eliminated in the AL Central with a loss to visiting Detroit.

Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth, sending Chicago to its sixth straight loss.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 2, BREWERS 1: Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth, and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings as Cincinnati won at home.

It was the final road game for the Brewers, who dropped to 1½ games behind the Phillies for the final NL wild-card spot.

Advertisement

Hunter Renfroe homered for the Brewers, who were unable to complete their first four-game sweep of the Reds since 2003.

NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 1: Aníbal Sánchez threw five scoreless innings and Washington won at Miami.

Sánchez (3-6), 38, gave up two hits, continuing a recent string of solid outings. He walked two and struck out four, lowering his ERA to 1.31 in his last seven starts.

Rookie Joey Meneses hit his 12th homer and C.J. Abrams had three hits for the Nationals.

CUBS 8, PIRATES 3: Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run homer, Adrian Sampson tossed six efficient innings and Chicago won at Pittsburgh.

NOTES

Advertisement

MARLINS: Don Mattingly will not be back as manager next season, announcing that he and team officials have decided a new voice is needed to lead the club going forward.

Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. He said he met with Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman and General Manager Kim Ng to talk about the future, and that “all parties agreed” that it’s time for a change.

Mattingly, the club’s all-time leader by a wide margin in managerial wins, is finishing his seventh season with the Marlins. He has a 437-584 record in Miami.

RAYS: Right-hander Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to rejoin the rotation Wednesday night at Cleveland after missing nearly 14 months because of Tommy John surgery.

The Rays’ Opening Day starter last year hasn’t pitched this season after undergoing the procedure on Aug. 4, 2021.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »