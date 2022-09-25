MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins’ defense stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety in a 21-19 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins improved to 3-0 in an AFC East thriller that ended with Allen and the Bills (2-1) attempting to spike the ball near midfield, the clock just running out on their chance to try a long-distance, go-ahead field goal.

Tagovailoa briefly left the game in the second quarter, returning after halftime despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. Allen also may have been injured, heading to the X-ray room after the game. He had his throwing hand checked by trainers late.

Miami took the lead with about 10 minutes left, scoring a touchdown to go up 21-17, and the Bills faced their first deficit of the season.

Despite being sacked and flagged for unnecessary roughness on the next drive, Allen drove Buffalo down the field with a 17-play, eight-minute drive, reflective of how the Bills’ offense operated all game. Miami’s defense held, though, forcing a turnover on downs from the 2.

Allen was 42 of 63 passing for 400 yards. He had touchdown passes to running back Devin Singletary and receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

BENGALS 27, JETS 12: Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and defending AFC champion Cincinnati (1-2) rolled past New York (1-2) at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Burrow finished 23 of 36 for 275 yards, with TD throws to Samaje Perine, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase.

COLTS 20, CHIEFS 17: Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left to give the Indianapolis (1-1-1) a comeback victory over visiting Kansas City (2-1).

Ryan earned his first win with the Colts in their home opener by hooking up with Woods for both Indianapolis touchdowns, one week after they were shut out at Jacksonville.

But it took a 16-play, 76-yard drive – aided by a personal foul call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones following a third-down sack – for Indy to snap a four-game winless streak that included two losses late last season.

They sealed it with Rodney McLeod Jr.’s interception with 2 seconds to play.

Ryan finished 27 of 37 for 222 yards in his 225th career start. He was sacked five times and lost two fumbles.

EAGLES 24, COMMANDERS 8: DeVonta Smith caught eight passes from Jalen Hurts for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, Carson Wentz flopped in his first game against the team that drafted him, and Philadelphia (3-0) routed Washington (1-2) in Landover, Maryland.

Smith made acrobatic catches along the sideline and to the edge of the end zone for gains of 45 and 44 yards, and hauled in a TD pass on fourth down to end the first half with no time left on the clock. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama surpassed his previous high for yards receiving before halftime.

Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert.

PANTHERS 22, SAINTS 14: Laviska Shenault caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, Marquis Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and Carolina (1-2) beat visiting New Orleans (1-2) to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Mayfield threw for 170 yards and Christian McCaffrey ran for 108 as the Panthers won at home for the first time since beating the Saints 26-7 on Sept. 19, 2021.

New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston, playing with an injured back, completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while rookie Chris Olave had nine catches for 147 yards for a Saints wide receiver corps that lost Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Tre’Quan Smith to injuries in the second half.

BEARS 23, TEXANS 20: Roquan Smith set up Cairo Santos’ game-ending field goal when he intercepted Davis Mills deep in Houston territory, and the host Bears (2-1) beat their former coach, Lovie Smith.

Khalil Herbert ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns for Chicago.

The Texans (0-2-1) had third-and-1 at their 26 when defensive tackle Angelo Blackson tipped a pass intended for Rex Burkhead. Smith, who missed practice all week because of a hip injury, intercepted it at the 30 and returned it to the 12.

VIKINGS 28, LIONS 24: Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and Minnesota (2-1) rallied to beat visiting Detroit (1-2).

Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride pass and cruise across the goal line to give Minnesota the lead for the first time.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 96 yards and a score before leaving with a shoulder injury for the Vikings, who fell behind 14-0 and 24-14.

TITANS 24, RAIDERS 22: Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Tennessee (1-2) held off Las Vegas (0-3) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Derrick Henry ran for 85 yards and a touchdown and added 58 yards receiving as the Titans avoided their worst start since 2009, when they lost the first six games that season.

The Raiders are off to their worst start since 2018.

