Brite Speck scored late in the second half as the Maine women’s soccer team rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Maryland-Baltimore County 3-2 in an America East game Sunday in Baltimore.

The Retrievers (4-4-3, 0-1-1 America East) took a 2-0 lead on a first-half goal by Meghan McKye and a second-half goal by Alyssa Palmucci.

Halle Roger and Saylor Clark scored to tie the game for Maine (5-2-2, 1-0-1) before Speck’s winner.

AMHERST 2, COLBY 0: Patience Kum and Fiona Bernet scored as the Mammoths (6-1, 3-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (3-4, 0-4) in Waterville.

MIDDLEBURY 2, BATES 0: Cate Woolsey and Abby Ward scored as the Panthers (6-2, 2-2 NESCAC) defeated the Bobcats (3-4, 0-4) in Lewiston.

WILLIAMS 1, BOWDOIN 0: Blakeley Buckingham scored in the second half to lift the Ephs (5-2, 4-1 NESCAC) over the Polar Bears (6-2, 2-2) in Brunswick.

MEN’S SOCCER

AMHERST 2, COLBY 2: Collin Sullivan and Ethan Fabricant scored to give Colby (2-1-5, 0-1-4 NESCAC) the lead before Amherst (5-1-3, 1-1-3) rallied to earn a draw in Waterville.

WILLIAMS 1, BOWDOIN 0: Sam Gibson scored in the second half as the Ephs (3-0-4, 2-0-2 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (5-1-1, 2-1-1) in Brunswick.

MIDDLEBURY 3, BATES 0: Tyler Payne, Casey Lund and Jordan Saint-Louis scored for the Panthers (4-1-2, 1-1-2 NESCAC) in a win over the Bobcats (3-4, 0-4) in Lewiston.

FIELD HOCKEY

KEAN 4, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Peyton Mann scored four times as the Cougars (7-1) beat the Monks (6-3) in Standish.

Kassidy Collins made 25 saves for St. Joseph’s.

AMHERST 6, COLBY 1: Natalie Hobbs scored twice as the Mammoths (4-2, 1-2 NESCAC) beat the Mules (3-3, 0-3) in Waterville.

Molly Mitchell scored for Colby.

MIDDLEBURY 4, BATES 1: Sadie LeStage, Lilly Branka, Amy Griffin and Katie George scored as the Panthers (7-0, 4-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (4-3, 2-2) in Lewiston.

Kami Lambert scored for Bates.

WILLIAMS 2, BOWDOIN 0: Emily Batchelor and Kelly McCarthy scored as the Ephs (5-2, 2-2 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (4-3, 1-3) in Brunswick.

