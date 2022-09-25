PORTLAND – Arthur Hight, a lifelong resident of Portland, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Arthur was born on Oct. 2, 1936, in Portland, to Ruby and Harold Hight, and graduated from Portland High School. Arthur was a Navy veteran. He entered the Navy at 17 and served from 1954-1956 before returning home to Portland.

Arthur spent his career as a newspaper printer at the Portland Press Herald, managing typesetting and advertisements. In his 43 years at the paper, Arthur witnessed the transition from hot lead typesetting to digital production. He enjoyed and embraced new technologies. Arthur was a lifelong learner.

As a young man, Arthur was a well-known swimmer, working summers as a lifeguard at the East End Beach, diving for lobsters in Casco Bay, and swimming at the Boys Club on Cumberland Avenue, daily, for more than 10 years. Because of his rare blood type, Arthur was a regular blood donor through the Red Cross. He was also the treasurer at St. Paul’s Anglican Episcopal Church on Congress Street for many years.

Arthur was devoted to his wife, Maxine, of 62 years, and their sons Scott, Stephen, and Shawn.

In addition to Maxine and his children, Arthur is survived by his brother, Robert and wife Marilyn, his brother, Michael and wife Connie.

He was predeceased by his brother, Bud, and sisters Helen and Barbara.

He is also survived by Anna Hight, Alice Krasowski, Rusty Willette, Gail D’Agostino, Elizabeth Lach – among many more family members and friends. Arthur was the proud grandfather of seven, Chloe and Sophie; Emelia, William, and Jonathan; and Spencer and Nathan.

A private memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Should family and friends desire, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, 307 Congress St., Portland, ME 04101, or The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine, 277 Cumberland Ave., Portland, ME 04101

