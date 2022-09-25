BIDDEFORD – Bernadette G. Cyr, 89, of Biddeford, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Bernadette was born on July 15, 1933, to Albert and Beatrice (Metayer) Gilbert. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and attended Notre Dame de Lourdes School. She was a woman of strong faith. Her passion was praying for others and witnessing for Christ and Mother Mary. On Dec. 5, 1953, she married Charles C. Cyr, Sr. They were married for 58 years, until Charlie’s passing in 2012.

Bernadette was sick for 33 years and then was healed by God. Bernadette and her husband founded the Little House of Prayer and traveled domestically and abroad doing retreats and pilgrimages, even being invited twice by the Pentagon.

She wrote many faith inspired songs. One of her favorites was “I Am a Child of God.” Bernadette also wrote two books: “By the Stillness” and “Listen God Will Speak to Your Heart.”

Bernadette loved to gather together at her home to celebrate the holidays. Summer get togethers and holidays were spent near the Little House of Prayer along the banks of the Saco River. She was a third order Dominican. Bernadette had a strong devotion the Immaculate Heart of Mary as well as the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Bernadette was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles Sr.; brothers Maurice Gilbert and Armand Gilbert, and sister, Rita.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann-Marie Benner, son, Charles C. Cyr Jr. and his wife, daughter, Dianne (Cyr) Hussey and her husband Dennis, daughter, Joanne (Cyr) Gagne and her fiancé Shawn MacPhee, daughter, Suzanne (Cyr) Kelley and her husband Gary; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Theresa Delage.

Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. at St. Philip’s Church, 404 Goodwins Mills Rd., Lyman. Committal will be in the Cyr Family Plot in Biddeford.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Little House of Prayer, in Biddeford.