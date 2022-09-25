SOUTH PORTLAND – Lillian O’Reilly, 85, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Born to Eva and Theodore LeBlanc in Fitchburg, Mass., on March 18, 1937, Lil graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1954. She married Tom O’Reilly in 1963. The couple celebrated their 59th anniversary in July. Lil was a devoted wife and mother to her four children.

She re-joined the workforce in financial services, later earning her insurance license. In her retirement, she loved taking road trips with Tom, devouring “cozy” mysteries, and visiting with her three grandchildren.

Lil will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Lil is survived by her husband, Tom; her three sons, Michael and his wife Joanne, Sean and his wife Carol, and Kevin and his wife Nancy, her daughter, Laurie; her three grandchildren, Madison, Jake, and Felicia; and her sister, Elaine Palmer and Elaine’s husband, Dick, and children, Karen and Marcus.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage St., South Portland. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth. Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences expressed online at: http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

