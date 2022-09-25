SCARBOROUGH – Harold Bert Larrabee, 73, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2022 at The Mooring in Scarborough with his beloved wife at his side. He was born Oct. 22, 1948, the son of Edward and Catherine (Ireland) Larrabee. Harold grew up in Portland’s East Deering neighborhood and was a graduate of Portland High School.

After graduation, Harold joined the Maine Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 716 and was a proud member for 55 years. He was a master plumber, journeyman pipefitter, and a licensed gas technician.

Harold loved classic automobiles and devoted his free time to fixing up his 1967 Oldsmobile Cutlass which won several awards in local antique car shows. He was always puttering with tasks and projects and loved gardening, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. Harold was an excellent cook and master griller and enjoyed entertaining friends and family at his home.

Harold is survived by his wife, Susan (Brasier) Larrabee, to whom he was married for 54 years. He is also survived by their three children, Amy (Stephen) Merrill of Lewiston, Jonathan (Katherine) Larrabee of Bolton, Mass., and Thomas (Shauna) Larrabee of Cumberland. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Madeline, Thomas, Rowan, Benjamin and Alexandra; his brother, Edward Larrabee Jr. of North Yarmouth, brother-in-law, Stephen (Clementine) Brasier of Windham; and countless nieces, nephews; and friends.

The family invites you to visiting hours for Harold on Friday, Sept. 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a funeral service on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. Both will be hosted at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the

Parish of the Holy

Eucharist’s Needy Fund

266 Foreside Rd.

Falmouth, ME 04105