MID COAST HOSPITAL

Lyra Eline Lopez, born Aug. 20 to Noly Iluchk and Laija Fellman Lopez of Vienna. Grandparents are Robert and Donna Fellman of Vienna and Manuel and Lillian Lizardi of Portland. Siblings are Orion, Sophia and Nico Lopez.

Isaiah M. Dulack, born Sept. 1 to David and Shannon (Stone) Dulack of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Dawn and Norman Stone of Wiscasset, Kathleen Lennon of West New York, N.J., and James Dulack of Union City, N.J. Great-grandparents are Mary and David Dulack and Robert and Mary Lennon, all of Union City, N.J. Sibling is David.

Joyce Mabonza Polaba, born Sept. 4 to Roger Palaba and Nancy Mabanza of Brunswick. Siblings are Monique, Nathanael and Alline.

Noelle Devon da Gomes, born Aug. 23 to Katie Leigh Dixon of Lewiston. Grandparents are Lisa Card of Lisbon and the late Richard Dixon. Great-grandparents are Lind and Paul Allen. Sibling is Benjamin.

Maxwell Hlister Landry, born Aug. 23 to Tristan Hlister and Chelsey Verl (Warner) Landry of Sabattus. Grandparents are Elaine Warner of Topsham and Ronald Warner of Bath. Grandparents are Carole and Giles Landry of Bowdoin. Great-grandparent is Charlotte Landry of Bowdoin.

Owen Bruce Carver, born Sept. 16 to Kevin Carter and Katie Brooks-Carver of Boothbay. Grandparents are Bruce and Linda Brooks of Mount Vernon and Ernie and Vickie Carver of Boothbay. Siblings are Charlie Brooks and Wyatt Carver.

