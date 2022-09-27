SOUTH BERWICK

Great Works Regional Land Trust’s fall outings

Great Works Regional Land Trust will kick off a new season of fall outing with a “Mushroom ID Walk” at Orris Falls Conservation Area from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The area offers features like Balancing Rock and the gorge of Orris Falls, draining from the beaver wetlands.

Reservations are required at gwrlt.org or call 646-3604 or email [email protected] to reserve your place. All hikes are open to the public and free of charge to GWRLT members. A $5 donation per person or $10 donation per family is suggested for non-members.

KENNEBUNK

Learn about the fires of 1947

The Brick Store Museum will open its “The Fire of ’47: 75th Anniversary Retrospective” exhibition Saturday at 117 Main St. The display will run through December.

The Fire of ’47 was a collection of more than 200 fires that burned in Maine from Oct. 13-27 in 1947. Together, the fires consumed a quarter of a million acres of forest, wiping out nine towns and making it one of the worst natural disasters in state history. The fires burned from Bar Harbor to Kennebunkport and Goose Rocks Beach, making 1947 known as “The Year Maine Burned.”

The panel discussion “The Legacy of the ’47 Fire,” will be presented at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 via Zoom. Tickets for the presentation are $5 per person. The panel includes representatives from the Maine Forest Service, Kennebunk Fire-Rescue and local historians. The museum is offering an accompanying take-out dinner, catered by For the Love of Food & Drink in Wells. Visit the museum’s website to order tickets and dinners (menu will be posted on the site).

“Wildfire Loose: The Week Maine Burned,” by Maine historian Joyce Butler, will be for sale in the museum’s shop.

Learn more about the exhibition and the upcoming public program by visiting brickstoremuseum.org or by calling 985-4802.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Pulitzer Prize-winning author featured at library fundraiser

The Trustees of the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will host its fundraising annual author event, featuring award-winning author and journalist David Maraniss, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kennebunk River Club, at 116 Ocean Ave.

The evening will begin with a wine reception, followed by a discussion between Maraniss and C-SPAN senior executive producer Peter Slen. A book signing will follow the reception and discussion. Tickets are $60 each and available at eventbrite.com/e/annual-author-event-with-david-maraniss-tickets-391214702707. They are non-refundable.

Maraniss is a New York Times bestselling author and associate editor at The Washington Post. He has won two Pulitzer Prizes for journalism. Among his bestselling books are biographies of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Roberto Clemente, and Vince Lombardi, and a trilogy about the 1960s.

For more information about David Maraniss, visit his website.

WELLS

Chamber of Commerce hosts annual jamboree

The Wells Chamber of Commerce will hold its 13th annual Family Jamboree from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Wells Harbor Park, 331 Harbor Road.

The free family event will feature games, including doughnut and apple eating challenges, ball toss, beanbag toss and relay races. Activity booths also will be offered to make your own beaded bracelet, get temporary tattoos, decorate pumpkins and to make head bands. New activities this year include kite decorating and flying, archery, and storytime with the library.

The Wells Fire Department will be on site to offer its junior firefighter obstacle course and emergency vehicle displays.

Craft vendors will be in attendance and as will Vera’s Vittles food truck. Admission, parking and all games and activities are free.

For detailed information, go to wellschamber.org or call 646-2451.

Library updates weekly offerings

Wells Public Library will host the following events for youth and adults this week at 1434 Post Road:

• Cribbage Game Night will be 6 p.m. Tuesday for players of all ages and abilities. Come and play, watch others play, learn the game, or just kibbitz.

• Teen Game Tournament: “Team Bananagrams” will be at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Students in grades 5 and up are invited to come join in a game of speed, spelling, squares, and banana humor in jumbo size! Winning team will be proudly displayed in the teen section of the library. Snacks will be provided. For more details, contact Kayla Sawyer at [email protected]

• Mother Goose Storytime will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, offering kids ages 0-24 months and their caregiver, a time to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays.

These free events are sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

For more details, contact Allison Herman at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

FREEPORT

Pettengill Farm Day celebrates fall, rural life

Freeport Historical Society’s 46th annual Pettengill Farm Day will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the historic saltwater farm at 31 Pettengill Road.

This celebration of fall and 19th century rural life in Freeport will feature family fun for all ages, including wagon rides, crafts and games, historic demonstrations, farm animals, apple cider pressing, food and beverages, and tours of the Pettengill Farm house – the saltbox home where the Lufkin and Pettengill families lived for more than 180 years.

For more details, go to freeporthistoricalsociety.org or call 865-3170.

FALMOUTH

Learn how to lift women living in poverty

All women are invited to attend an iZōsh event at 7 p.m. Monday at Blueberry Commons, on the OceanView campus at 3 Marion Way.

iZōsh is an organization devoted to educating people about the challenges faced globally by women who live in extreme poverty. The guest speaker will be Dr. Clydette Powell, a pediatric neurologist who recently retired as medical officer from the Department of Health and Human Services and the United States Agency of International Development. She taught at Harvard before becoming the physician responsible for all U.S. programs targeting tuberculosis worldwide.

iZōsh’s mission is to respond by granting micro loans to give women entrepreneurs, who live in extreme poverty, a hand up in establishing or growing their business. Microloans are granted at the event using funds contributed that evening. Guests are not expected to participate financially – just come and enjoy the evening with like-minded women. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

For more details, call 781-2463 or go to [email protected]

SCARBOROUGH

Support nonprofit at fundraising gala

The Kids First Center, a Scarborough-based nonprofit providing co-parenting education opportunities for parents around the state, will hold a fundraising gala from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Throttle Car Club on the Downs Campus.

With a backdrop of vintage and classic cars, this event will feature a barbeque feast by Mainely Pig Roasts, music by Champagne Casanova, a live and silent auction, and raffle.

Tickets are $85 each and are available through the Kids First Center’s website at kidsfirstcenter.org.

SACO

Watercolor painters of all levels welcome at class

Watercolor class with painter Judith Kinsman will resume at Dyer Library during the month of October. The classes will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Wednesday in the library’s Deering Room, located at 371 Main St.

The class is open to beginner through advanced watercolor artists and they are invited to bring their own paints and materials to learn new techniques or practice old ones. Cost is $70 per four-week session. Individual class fees are also available.

To register for classes, contact [email protected]

CAMDEN

Evening of poetry with Paul McFarland

The Camden Public Library welcomes writer Paul McFarland for an evening of poetry at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library’s Picker Room at 55 Main St.

McFarland will read and discuss poetry from his book “Father’s Shoes,” which compiles 68 of his best poems, written over the past 50 years.

McFarland’s 40 years experience in the commercial fishing industry have inspired poems about adventure and tragedy in the Bering Sea and the North Atlantic.

Books of McFarland’s poetry will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, visit librarycamden.org.

BRUNSWICK

Concert raises funds for teen center

Children’s entertainer Harley Smith, better known as Mr. Harley, will perform a fun and educational children’s concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Brunswick UU Church at Pleasant and Middle streets.

The church’s Concerts for a Cause series raises money for local charities. This proceeds from this year’s concerts will benefit the Brunswick Area Teen Center and Maine Family Planning.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, with a maximum of $25 per family (with a maximum of two adults). Tickets are available at the church office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday through Friday or online at ticketstripe.com/mrharley.

For more details, call 729-8515.

STATEWIDE

Blessing of the Animals at over 20 churches

In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God’s creatures, Blessing of the Animals prayer services will be offered at over 20 churches around Maine on Saturday.

Animal lovers are invited to bring their pets to have them blessed and gently sprinkled with holy water at the following locations and times:

Saturday: 10 to 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Church, Bath; 10 a.m. St. Joseph Church, Bridgton; 10 a.m., St. Peter Church, East Millinocket; 9:30-10 a.m., St. Gregory the Great Church, Gray; 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Norway; 10 a.m., St. Louis Church, Portland; 1 p.m., St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Houlton; 2-2:30 p.m., St. Patrick Church, Newcastle; 1-2 p.m., St. Joseph Church, Portland; and 2-2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church of Yarmouth.

Sunday: 1 p.m. at St. Michael School, Augusta; 8-8:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Boothbay Harbor; 2-2:30 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick; 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, Calais; 12:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Dover-Foxcroft; 1 p.m., St. Joseph Church, Gardiner; Following the 8:30 a.m. Mass (approx. 9:30 a.m.) St. Christopher Church, Peaks Island; Noon at Holy Cross Church, South Portland; 1 p.m., St. John Grotto, Winslow; 1 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church, Winthrop; and at 2 p.m., St. Louis Church, Fort Kent, where there will also be a memory table for those who wish to bring a photo or memento of a deceased pet, and a photo area where people can have pictures taken with their pets. Participants are also asked to consider bringing donations of cat or dog food, which will be given to a local shelter or food pantry.

In addition, Fr. Lou Phillips, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Windham, Westbrook, and Gorham, will bless the animals at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland’s Arthur P. Girard Adoption Center in Westbrook.

For more details, go to portlanddiocese.org/blessing-animals-2022.

