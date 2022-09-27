GORHAM – Earle L. Meserve Jr. a resident of Gorham, for the past few years passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2022. Earle was born in Windham to parents, Earle and Helene Meserve.

He attended school in Standish and graduated from Windham High School in 1948. In his ’50’s Earle retired as the Superintendent of the Steam Plant at S.D. Warren Co. in Westbrook. After retiring, Earle and wife, Shirley left their home in Standish to travel the country in their RV, bought and refurbished an additional home in Prince Edward Island, and spent time at the lakeside home Earle and Richard Clark built in Rangeley.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; sisters, Corinne Parker and Abbie Greenwood; and brother, Phillip Meserve. Surviving are his stepdaughter, Barbara Henckel; granddaughter, Kelly Reed and husband, Eric; grandson, Christopher Herrick and wife, Alison; and four great-grandchildren, Julia, Gavin, Evelyn and Everett; sisters, Alice Small, Ann Knightly, Donna Evenson, Becky Foster, Rachel Meserve; and brothers, Ronald Meserve, Clyde Meserve, Paul Meserve and Richard Meserve.

The family thanks the kind and compassionate staff of the Inn at Village Square for their care, friendship and many kindnesses.

A graveside service will be held, 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Harding Cemetery, Standish. To express condolences and participate in Earle’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

