Richard Craig McCubrey 1946 – 2022 BRENHAM, Texas – Richard Craig McCubrey, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 20, 2022. Richard and his wife Raylene had recently moved to Brenham, Texas and were building a home near his daughter Gail Dyke. He was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Portland, Maine, to Thelma and Richard J. McCubrey. Richard enlisted in the Army soon after his graduation from Orono High School to serve his country during the Vietnam War. He later built a successful industrial piping company, Coastline Industrial Piping located in Gray, Maine that he owned until his retirement when he and his wife moved to a horse farm in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. He was a member of Cumberland Masonic Lodge #12, New Gloucester, Maine and Kora Temple Shriners, Lewiston, Maine. His lifelong passion for horses gained him titles such as President of both Maine Team Penning and Central Maine Team Penning Associations. Richard was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and briend. Surviving are his wife Raylene; daughters Patty White, Loredana Henderson, Gail Dyke, and his son Richard G. McCubrey; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his infant son; and his grandson Dillon Henderson. There will be a graveside service on Oct. 5, at 5 p.m., at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich, Maine. Those who wish to remember Richard in a special way may make gifts in his name to the Shriners Children Texas 815 Market St. Galveston, Texas 77550

