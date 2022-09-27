WELLS – Marla Dee Moody, 84, of Wells, formerly of Nashua, N.H., and Marlboro, Mass., passed away Saturday morning at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a period of declining health.

Marla was born Oct. 12 1937, in Manchester, N.H., the daughter of Malcolm Dee and Isabelle MacMillan Hildreth. She attended Nashua schools, graduating from Nashua High School, then earned her degree in Education from Adelphi College.

While residing in Marlboro, she taught 6th grade for at Marlboro Elementary School for over 10 years. After raising her family, she began a career with L & H Abstract Title Co. in White Plains, N.Y.

She and her husband Steven moved full time to Moody Beach upon their retirement after a lifetime of summer visits to the area. Marla was known for her green thumb, tending her beautiful flower gardens throughout the summer. She was also a fixture at the Wells Public Library, where she frequently took out books, only to find that she had already read them several times. It was not uncommon for her to read up to 4 books a week.

Marla was predeceased by the love of her life, Steven R. Moody, who passed away in 2015, and her sister Susan Hildreth.

Survivors include her son David Moody and his wife Leanne, daughter Susan Katz and her husband Jason,

Grandchildren Malcolm, Steven and Emily Katz, Ryan and Shane Moody and Julia Sterc, as well as by her cousin Jean Cady Sanders.

The family wants to acknowledge the staff of Southern Maine Hospital Center and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their tender loving care of Marla, making her as comfortable as possible.

A memorial service will be held in Wells in the spring when the flowers are starting to bloom.

