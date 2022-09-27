PORTLAND – Irving A Jones, Jr. of Portland, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022, at his home in Portland. He was 73 years old. Irving was born August 1, 1949, to Irving Jones Sr. and Goldie Atherton. A life-long Portland resident, his family had a hand in building the neighborhood that loved and cared for him for so many years.

﻿As soon as he could, Irving joined the military, becoming a proud Vietnam veteran who spent his life defending his country. He also had a strong faith in God that carried him through the good and tough times in his life. A faith that others in his life felt constantly. He loved gifting statues of angels, hoping to offer any form of protection he could to the people he loved most.

﻿An amazingly kind and generous man, Irving is remembered by many good friends and even the strangers who he would say hello to every time they passed. Even the local dogs in his neighborhood, who he always had a bone for, will certainly miss his presence. He loved asking anyone around him how their day was going and was the kind of person who truly listened each time someone felt compelled to share with him.

﻿Irving had a way of making the everyday, ordinary things, seem like works of art. The smell of a steak or salmon cooking in a cast iron pan brought him more joy than he could describe. But that never stopped him from trying to describe his thanks. Irving’s favorite phrase was always “every day’s Thanksgiving!” This sentiment will surely live on through those that loved him.

﻿Irving could often be found watching the traffic go by at McDonalds with his regular coffee or stopping in to say hi to his friends at Cumberland farms and Duck Pond Variety. As he always put it, he was a simple man, and he knew how to genuinely enjoy the little things in life.

﻿A true storyteller, he could delight anyone for hours with tales of his life. His compassion and his pure joy for life will be missed, but not forgotten by those who were closest to him. More than anything, though, Irving loved to spend time on his Harley. Simply being on it brought him a deep sense of peace, and the comradery he gained from riding for so many years was something he was immensely proud of.

﻿Irving is survived by his three children, Kimberly Regoulinsky, her husband Todd, and granddaughter Kaelin; daughter Tamara LaChance and her partner LeRay Hamilton, grandchildren Taylor, Madison, Ryan, Isaac, and Talan; Irving Jones II, wife Amanda and grandson Jack. Additionally, his memory will be kept alive by his many close friends who have long considered him family. These include Chris Lasalle and family, Carol and Timothy Murray, their son, Christopher Murray and his husband, Micah Murray, as well as Debbie, Zac, and Gabriela Lora.

﻿A memorial service will be held Oct. 2 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Portland VFW Post 6859. The internment will be on Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Travis Mills Foundation. If you cannot donate, Irving would simply appreciate it if you took the time to smile at someone, say hello, pay it forward in some way, and be grateful, because “every day’s Thanksgiving!”