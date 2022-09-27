Capt. Robert Layman Williamson U.S. Navy 1930 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, Capt. Robert L. Williamson, 91, passed away at his home in Brunswick. He was born on Dec. 17, 1930, the son of Layman V. and Mary (Cucak) Williamson of Galion, Ohio. He attended Heidelberg College, Tiffin, Ohio, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in 1952. Robert entered the United States Navy on July 15, 1952, attended Officer Candidate School, and was commissioned Ensign in March 1953. He subsequently advanced in rank, attaining the grade of Captain in July 1973. Upon completion of aviation flight training in Pensacola, Fla., and Hutchinson, Kan., he was designated a Naval Aviator in April 1954 and assigned to Patrol Squadron 10 Brunswick, from 1954 to 1957. He was assigned as a flight instructor in the Naval Air Basic Training Command in 1957 and attended the Naval CIC School, Glynco, Ga., in 1960. He reported to the USS Ticonderoga (CVA-14) San Diego, Calif., in January 1961, serving as Combat Information Center Officer until December 1962. Following refresher flight training, he attended Aviation Safety Officers School at the University of Southern California. He then reported to Patrol Squadron 22 in Hawaii, where he served as Aviation Safety Officer and Aircraft Maintenance Officer from 1963 to 1965. After completing transition training in the Lockheed P3 aircraft, he was assigned to Replacement Patrol Squadron 31 at Moffett Field, California, as Operations and Executive Officer from August 1965 to June 1968. He reported to Patrol Squadron 10 as Executive Officer in 1968 and assumed command of the squadron in July 1969. Captain Williamson attended the Naval War College in Newport, R.I., in 1970 and then was assigned as Staff Operations Officer, Commander Maritime Air Forces, Mediterranean, Naples, Italy, in September 1971 and Chief of Staff Officer in September 1974. Reporting to the Organization of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in September 1975, he served as Chief, General Operations Branch. In June 1976, he assumed the position of Chief, Planning Systems Branch, General Operations and Plans Division, J-3. Captain Williamson has been awarded the: Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service and medal Vietnam Campaign Service medal. Following retirement from his military career in August of 1980, Capt. Williamson and his wife Nancy moved to Topsham. He served as Code Enforcement Officer for the Town of Topsham for several years. He was an active member of the Brunswick Lions Club and other local organizations. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Nancy Lou (Arnold) Williamson; and a son, Robert L. Williamson Jr. He is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Sheldon, a son, Kevin T. Williamson and his wife Gay, a daughter-in-law, Vickie Williamson; a sister, Eileen Dawson; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; many nieces, and nephews. A graveside memorial with military honor will be held Monday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd. in Augusta. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675

