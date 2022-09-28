SPRINGVALE – Geraldine Z. Day, “Jerry”, 91, a longtime resident of Springvale passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sept. 26, 2022.

She was born on Dec. 3, 1930, in Passadumkeag the daughter of Robert and Alma (Tinkham) Dewitt.

Jerry grew up in Alfred and graduated as salutatorian of her class from Alfred High School. In 1950, Geraldine married her soulmate and husband, Sam Day and shared 63 years of marriage. She and Sam were well known for their beautiful vegetable and flower gardens at their lifelong home in Springvale. Between the two of them, they made a wonderful team; each complimenting one another with a good dose of humor and respect. Jerry shared her passion for collecting antiques and looked forward to spending time with her family and friends whether it was at the beach or at one of the local lakes. She loved spending time outdoors on a beautiful summer’s day!

Jerry worked at several local shops in the Sanford and Springvale area, beginning as an inspector at Sanford Pioneer Plastics, Aletta Dress Shop and at the Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport. After completing her computer programs at McIntosh College in Dover, N.H., Jerry went to work in the office at York County Community Action. Before retiring at the age of 80, Jerry enjoyed working with her friends part-time for the Sanford Junior High School lunch program.

Jerry was an avid reader of the local and Sunday newspapers. She kept tabs on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s’ success in school and was so proud to read their names on the honor-roll. Jerry loved to watch the Red Sox play on television and she never missed the 6 o’clock news. Jerry took immense pride in being impeccably dressed, whether it was a casual day at the beach or going out to dinner.

Jerry was a true matriarch of her family. She instilled respect and values that have shaped her children’s’ lives; all with love and graciousness. She will be cherished and forever missed by her family and community.

She is survived by her children, Linda Cram and husband Clark of Sanford; Dale Day and wife Denise of Springvale; Gerald Day and partner Kathy Jagger, of Shapleigh; Nancy Lord of Alfred, in whom she considered like a daughter; two brothers, Theodore DeWitt and wife Joyce of Alfred; Donald DeWitt and wife Joanne of Arundel; three granddaughters, Katrina Gould and husband Larry; Amanda Bedell and husband Nate; and Holli Hartford and husband Kevin; one grandson, Sam Day and six great-grandchildren, Lindsey Gould and partner Jordan Richard, of Shapleigh; Cassidy and Caydence Hartford, and Kayleigh and Kendall Bedell.

Jerry was predeceased by her husband, Sam Day in 2013, and daughter-in-law AnnMarie Day.

At Jerry’s request, there will be no public service.

