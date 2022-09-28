AUBURN – “So many people during a lifetime come into our lives and then go … others stay forever in our hearts touching us so deeply that they stay are with us forever in spirit.”

Know that Steve passed away in his sleep with his wife, Elaine by his side, he was not alone.

His accomplishments were many. He dared to dream, to create, to never say never. “Everyday may not be good, but there’s something good in everyday” !

Steve and Elaine shared a special blended family. They were often heard saying “ we have most talented, beautiful dysfunctional, functional family ever … and it works for us … we are blessed.

Steve leaves his wife, Elaine; parents, Martin and Mary Jane Roop, his sister Kathy and husband Mike Beagan, his brothers Marty and wife Stephanie Roop, and Larry and his wife Mia Roop. Many talented nieces and nephews as well.

His only loving daughter Stephanie and husband Jesse St. Laurent, his grandsons Eli, Alek and Isaak St. Laurent, his daughter through marriage Heather and husband Steven Baumann, his grandson Jack Baumann, his only granddaughter Issy Baumann his son Scott Bartholomew and wife Nichole, and youngest grandson Bodie Bartholomew.

Steve also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and business associates.

He was predeceased by a daughter Sherry Lee Roop in 2005.

Thirty years of Roopers was his dream, his vision and forever a work in progress. He never forgot his gratitude for his work family, he loved his “Roopers Troopers” Their security and happiness was very important to him. His commitment to community has become legendary in his unwavering support, he was larger than life to all that he came in contact with.

This kind and compassionate man known to many as “Roopie” has been taken from us all too soon and he will be missed. He would want to be remembered though your kind deeds, your joyful gatherings and especially when you give Thanks for all your blessing.

“ LOVE YOU FOR FREE” as he said so many times. God Bless and Thank You All.

Visitation Friday Sept. 30 from 4-8 p.m., in the Heritage Hall at The Franco Center, 46 Cedar St. Lewiston. Please use Oxford St. entrance. Funeral Mass Sat. Oct. 1, at 10 a.m., in the upstairs main church of The Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, corner of Ash & Bartlett Sts. Lewiston. Graveside Committal Prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Following the cemetery prayers, a celebration of Steve’s life will take place at St. Dominic Academy, 121 Gracelawn Rd. Auburn. To leave a message for the family in their online guestbook, please visit http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home & Cremation Service, AUBURN, 783-8545.

Floral tributes may be sent to the Franco Center for visitation or in lieu of flowers, those wishing, may make donations in Steve’s memory to the charity of one’s own choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous