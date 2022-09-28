William D. Ormsby 1937 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Born March 11, 1937, to Ruth and Irving Ormsby in Brunswick, died peacefully with his family by his side on Sept. 24, 2022. Bill was predeceased by his brother Robert I. Ormsby, sons Jim I. and Mark T. Ormsby, grandson William J. Ormsby and his wife, Ann L. Ormsby. He is survived by his loving companion, Ola Terrell, his son Jon Ormsby and wife Donna, his daughters Nola Ormsby and partner Robert Hampton, Claire Levesque and husband Paul, Celeste Tamburello and husband Joe. His stepchildren Christopher Long and partner Robin, Michael Long and wife Sara, and Marc Long; grandchildren, Tenaj, Joshua and Renee Ormsby, Kaylin Knox, Sasha Hampton, Sal and Gianna Tamburello, Hailey and McKenna Long and several great grandchildren; sisters, Marjorie Rines and Marilyn Michaud. He leaves behind an amazing legacy in the town of Freeport where he resided for over 50 years. He served the town in multiple capacities not only as a selectman on the town council, also as a first responder for Freeport Fire and Rescue in his younger days. He was the founder of the Falcon Restaurant, and owned the first hot dog stand in town, run by his son Jon in the ’70s as well as one of the original partners of Harraseeket Lunch and Lobster Company. After leaving the restaurant business in 1980 Bill went on to run the cafeterias for L.L.Bean for a number of years and drove truck for L.L. Bean until his retirement. Once retired he continued to cook for the local community chowda, muffins, stuffed peppers and all sorts comfort food nearly till the end, with the help of his companion, Ola. He spent many a summer on Damariscotta Lake with his family and their traditional Labor Day weekend lobster bakes. He loved his children and made sure it was known to all how proud he was of them. The family would like to thank CHANS Home Health and Hospice Services and The Bodwell House for the excellent end of life care they provided. Services will be held on Saturday March 18, 2023, 11 a.m., at First Parish Congregational Church, 422 Hallowell Road, Pownal, Maine, 04069. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2023 at the Silver Spur in Mechanic Falls. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to his church.

