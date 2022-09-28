KENNEBUNK – Judith Chick Stephenson, 86, a resident of Kennebunk, died with her family by her side on September 24, 2022 at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, after a short illness.

﻿Judie was born in Portland, on July 10, 1936, the daughter of Frederick B. and Clyda B. Chick. She graduated from Westbrook High School, class of 1955, then went on to graduate from Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt.

﻿To describe Judie best, you would only have to look at her sparkling ocean blue eyes to see her love of life. Her classy style was undeniably her trademark with her beautiful jewelry, matching glasses, fun striped or polka dot shirts, and of course colorful bathing suits were classic Judie. Not to mention her eternal tan from Scarborough’s Higgins, Kennebunk’s Mothers, or Sandestin’s Florida beaches, which externally carried her love of the beach everywhere she went. Her quick wit, generous laugh, and warm heart not only drew people to her, but will be what everyone will remember about sweet Judie.

﻿Those who knew her best, knew that Judie never went anywhere without her red lipstick; she would even put on her lipstick to talk on the telephone! Her friends will remember her famous fish chowder, the way she could throw a party for the whole neighborhood, and her absolute love of Christmas and the Fourth of July, although her house was decorated for every season and holiday imaginable. Above all else, she treasured the time she spent with family and friends. Going out to dinner with friends and family at places like The Arundel Wharf, The 77, Nunan’s Lobster Hut, Cape Arundel Inn, and the Village Tavern, it gave her such joy to have a steak or lobster roll with her notable Madras while delighting in stories of those around her. On less formal occasions, Judie would treat everyone to her favorite Alex Pizza, Amatos, or Dairy Queen.

﻿Judie should have been a meteorologist, as she carved out time every day to watch her “her boyfriend”, as she affectionately called Charlie Lopresti, the weatherman of Channel 13. She would then proceed to tell her family the weather report in Maine or wherever they lived. Her favorite thing to say about the weather was, “it’s blue, BLUE skies” or she’d say, “not a cloud in the sky”. Judie loved horse racing, especially The Kentucky Derby, where she would don her hat, get out her plastic betting horses and be glued to the TV.

﻿Judie was an interior designer straight out of college as a window decorator at Porteus, Mitchell and Braun, followed by independently selling Trans Design prints or CeeMcGee clothing for many years. She was a proud member of The Order of Rainbow for Girls, and held the title of Worthy Matron years ago in the Eastern Star of Westbrook, ME.

﻿She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Henry (Hank) D. Stephenson; and her former spouse, Payson Perkins.

﻿She is survived by her two daughters, Sally Perkins of Kennebunk, and Margaret “Peggy” Perkins of West Roxbury, Mass.; her son, Stephen Perkins and his wife, Gabrielle, of Etters, Pa.; her five beloved grandchildren, Anna Montoya and her fiancée, Kyle Melo, Matthew, Eleanor and fiancée Philip Strayer, Caroline and Thomas Perkins; her step-children, Chip Stephenson of Arundel and Karen Stephenson Wnek of Scarborough; her adopted daughter, Hassina Taylor, her husband Michael and daughter Jamila of Lyman; and her niece, Christina McAnuff of Cape Elizabeth, and her nephew, Douglas Perkins of Vermont. The family also wants to thank Peggy Quinn for her many years of loving care as she looked after Judie.﻿

Visiting hours will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043 on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. A funeral service will take place immediately afterwards at 3 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, followed by a reception at the funeral home.

﻿Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Judith’s book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

﻿Should friends desire memorial donations may be made in Judith’s memory to the Order of Eastern Star Light Corner Stone Chapter #193 OES Portland, ME. 04102 or to the Masonic Lodge of Maine, PO Box 430, Holden, ME 04429.