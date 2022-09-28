PRESQUE ISLE – Robley Howe Morrison, III, Ph.D. died Sept. 25, 2022 at 12:48 a.m. Robley was born in Portland, Maine on Aug. 29, 1939, the oldest of three children to Elise Brown Morrison and Robley Howe Morrison, II. He grew up in Houlton, Maine and graduated from Houlton High school in the class 1957. He earned a BS in Mathematics at the Michigan Technological University and an MA in Education at Northern Michigan University. Following a six-year mathematics teaching career in Michigan and New Jersey, Robley earned an MS and Ph.D. in Psychology at the University of Maine. He completed a residency in clinical psychology at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. ﻿

After working as a staff psychologist at AMHC in Presque Isle, Maine he formed the first private practice in Psychology in Aroostook County. As the practice grew, he added two colleagues, Drs. Paradis and Millhouse. Dr. Morrison became a “country doctor psychologist” with advanced training and experience in school psychology, clinical hypnosis, transactional analysis, and EMDR. He was a member of the allied health professional staff of the Aroostook Medical Center and served two terms on the Board of Directors of Acadia Hospital. Dr. Morrison retired in 2009. ﻿

Robley was active in individual sports for most of his life. He enjoyed hiking and climbing the mountains of Maine with friends and family, bicycling on the roads of Aroostook, swimming, camping, and running. He grew organic gardens, was an advanced amateur photographer, and designed/ built a passive solar house. Music was important in his life, and he had a great love of singing, strumming, the 5-string banjo, and playing the piano. He loved scuba diving and became certified as an Open Water Diver on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. He traveled to France, Russia, Australia, Paraguay, sever islands of the Caribbean, and most recently Bangkok, Thailand. ﻿

Robley was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Mary Leola Morrison and Jane Morrison Josselyn.

﻿He is survived by his loving fiancée, Janpen Poiesz: two daughters, Tianna Burton and son-in-law, Timothy Burton, and their two sons, Jacoby and Lincoln all of Windham, Maine, And Toni Marie Morrison of Buxton, Maine. He is survived by two special nieces, and their families, Heather Josselyn Cranson of Sudbury, Mass, and Kristin Morin of York, Maine. He is also survived by his loving extended family consisting of Mildred Poiesz and her daughters, Cassidy and Isabella Keegan of Presque Isle, and Robert and Sonya Poiesz and their daughter and sons, Emma, Robert, Ian, and Matthew of Madawaska. ﻿

Relatives and friends are invited to call 10 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Duncan Graves Funeral Home, where a memorial celebration of Robley’s life will be held at 12 p.m.

Arrangements in care of Duncan-Graves Funeral Home, 30 Church Street. Presque Isle, Maine 04769. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: http://www.duncan-graves.com.

In lieu of flowers those who wish to remember Robley in a special way may make donations to The Aroostook House of Comfort,

PO Box 867

Presque Isle, ME 04769.