Terry W. Amsden 1952 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Terry W. Amsden, 70, of Brunswick, died Friday Sept. 23, 2022, at his home. He was born in Hartford, Conn., on July 2, 1952, the son of Harold and Joanne Pelletier Amsden. Terry was an award-winning artist whose artwork is featured on everything from Patriotic t-shirts released nationwide during the first gulf war to museum quality paintings. He was a musician, playing trumpet with the bands of “Open Road” and “Too Much Too Soon” for almost 30 years. He was also a talented photographer and featured many of Maine’s beautiful state parks in his works. He worked at LL Bean and was known as “Terry the Bootmaker” and, as such, can be seen in a Smithsonian feature of LL Bean. The pride he took when he made the boots can be seen in a film on the LL Bean website. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Cynthia Amsden of Brunswick, a son James and his wife Katheryn, three grandchildren, Gunner, Ripley and Pepper all of Winter Park, Fla., three sisters, Gayla Matos and her husband David of Fenwick Island, Del., Denise Magaletta of Fenwick Island, Del., and Laurie Amsden and her husband Michael Mulé of Enfield, Conn., and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held Wednesday, September 28, from 6-8 p.m., at Stetson’s Funeral Home Reception Center, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, Maine 04401. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com. To fulfill Terry’s wishes, there will be no funeral services, but donations may be made in his memory to MidCoast Humane Society, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME

